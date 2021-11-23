One of the most beloved children’s books of all time is making its way to Apple TV Plus.

Harriet the Spy, a children’s novel about a precocious young girl in New York City, was first published in 1964. It’s widely considered a classic and has been adapted for TV and film numerous times.

Now Apple TV Plus is taking a fresh stab at the franchise with a new animated show. It’s a fun take on the series and features an almost watercolor picture-book style with a throwback feel.

Lacey Chabert (Party of Five, Mean Girls) plays Harriet’s frenemy Marion Hawthorne and said that the 1960s vibe was intentional.

“The show has this retro feel and I think in watching it you’ll feel like you’ve kind of been transported back there,” she said in a first look video released by Apple TV Plus. Take a peek at the new show below.

“Harriet is kinda like all of us in a way,” executive producer Lisa Henson said. “Nobody’s perfect, we’re all doing our best. I hope people love her for that.”

Harriet is played by Beanie Feldstein (Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, Lady Bird). Comedy actress Jane Lynch (Glee, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) is also an integral part of the adaptation in the role of Ole Golly.

Executive producer Nancy Steingard said that the show is a love letter to the original source material.

“What’s great about the series is that it’s a valentine to the book. It’s as if the characters walked out of the book and onto the screen.”

The book has had its ups and downs over the years as social norms have evolved and regressed. Harriet the Spy was banned in 1983 in Ohio with some saying that the book encouraged children to disrespect their parents, curse, spy on people, and lie.

Harriet the Spy is currently streaming on Apple TV Plus. Time will tell if it ruins our society’s youth.