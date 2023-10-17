The 10 best cozy fall episodes of ‘Gilmore Girls’

Who wouldn't want to spend a season in a town where it seemed problems often felt just Luke's diner rant away from resolution?

Set in the idyllic hamlet of Stars Hollow, where the leaves perpetually appear to be in the throes of a New England fall, Gilmore Girls was less about the rapid-fire dialogue (though, admit it, we all tried emulating that) and more about the comforting embrace of its world. Whether it was the town’s eccentric festivals or those iconic mother-daughter moments between Lorelai and Rory, our hearts were perpetually warmed.

And those Fall episodes? Simply divine. They weren’t merely television episodes but invitations to a town where autumn was eternal, the coffee flowed endlessly, and problems – while genuine – often felt just Luke’s Diner rant away from resolution. Here are 10 of the best cozy fall episodes from Gilmore Girls.

“Fall” (Season 8, episode 4 – A Year in the Life)

A Year in the Life thrust us back into the cozy world, but with an undeniable air of nostalgia. Episode 4, “Fall,” felt like a gentle, albeit sassy, hug from an old friend. We witnessed the whimsical escapades of the Life and Death Brigade, a scenario so quintessentially Rory yet tinged with the golden hues of maturity. The wild ride symbolized not only Rory’s past but also the uncertain footing of her present. Then, there’s that heart-achingly beautiful wedding.

“They Shoot Gilmores, Don’t They?” (Season 3, episode 7)

In this episode, there’s a sea of perspiring townsfolk, swaying, jiving, and, occasionally, collapsing in the town’s whimsically absurd 24-hour dance marathon. Our beloved Lorelai is clad in a vintage dress, and Rory is in it to win it. Dean, Rory’s steadfast beau, finally catches onto the rhythm – or rather, the lack thereof – between Rory and Jess, leading to their relationship’s poignant finale. Parallel, Lorelai is two-stepping around her feelings for Luke, presented in the lightest of foreshadows.

“The Festival of Living Pictures” (Season 4, episode 7)

Who else but this town would remove art off the walls and place it in the town square, surrounded by actual humans? Lorelai and Rory take on the task of standing stiller than a mannequin after three espresso shots in this tableau vivant of an episode. Despite the fretful rehearsals, Lorelai’s turn as the “Renoir girl” is a visual symphony. Then there’s Rory, who plays “Portrait of a Young Girl Named Antea” while struggling with her own collegiate turmoil.

“A Deep-Fried Korean Thanksgiving” (Season 3, episode 9)

The Gilmores, known for their insatiable appetites, faced the gastronomic gauntlet in “A Deep-Fried Korean Thanksgiving.” Four feasts in one day? This might seem a Herculean task to the untrained, but for Lorelai and Rory, it is just another Thursday – albeit with an extra helping of drama on the side. The episode cooked up an array of Stars Hollow’s finest quirks, from Mrs. Kim’s tofu turkey to Jackson’s audacious, deep-frying antics.

“An Affair to Remember” (Season 4, episode 6)

Lorelai’s ambition of opening the Dragonfly Inn has come true. But, in the Gilmore universe, no major undertaking is complete without a hitch, which is where the zucchini tarts come in. Yes, in a world where food frequently takes center stage, Sookie’s outburst over these cakes is as amusing as it is despairing. Meanwhile, Rory’s initiation to college life is a minefield of unpleasant encounters, with Marty’s naked introduction taking the cake.

“Love and War and Snow” (Season 1, episode 8)

Stars Hollow is blanketed by an early snowstorm in the episode “Love and War and Snow,” transforming the town into a gorgeous snow globe – but instead of little figurines, we have our beloved wacky townsfolk. With her near-spiritual connection to snow, Lorelai is overjoyed, proclaiming it magical, and the episode actually sprinkles some of that magic on us. Rory’s growing friendship with Max is tested when Lorelai’s budding romance with him becomes public knowledge.

“Kiss and Tell” (Season 1, episode 7)

“Kiss and Tell” – where Stars Hollow’s cozy charm meets the delightfully awkward stages of teenage courtship. Rory, our bookish heroine, receives her first-ever kiss from Dean, the tall boy with swoopy hair, right amid the aisles of Doose’s Market. But can a kiss ever be just a kiss in the Gilmore world? Soon, Lorelai discovers Rory’s secret osculation and, in a move quintessentially Lorelai, turns a simple teenage rite of passage into a popcorn-filled movie night with the boy in question.

“The Lorelais’ First Day at Yale” (Season 4, episode 2)

Rory ventures into the hallowed halls of Yale with Lorelai at her side. And what’s the best way to combat collegiate cold feet? While the ivy-covered walls promise academic adventures, the immediate challenge of dorm life, roommates, and a seemingly unsolvable bed situation takes center stage. Amid the chaos, we’re treated to a delightful ‘night-in’ – Yale style. Lorelai, forever the beacon of maternal wisdom (and mischief), turns Rory’s dorm into a makeshift sleepover, complete with junk food and some motherly pep talks.

“One’s Got Class and the Other One Dyes” (Season 3, episode 4)

“One’s Got Class and the Other One Dyes” – an episode title so astute it feels ripped from a Jane Austen novel, yet dipped in that irresistible Gilmore quirk. Lane, Stars Hollow’s resident rock ‘n’ roll enthusiast, decides that her hair must scream rebellion, even if her daily life can’t. The result? A vivid purple mane that is more Prince than prudent. On the other side of town, Lorelai is roped into speaking about her teen pregnancy at Rory’s school.

“That’ll Do, Pig” (Season 3, episode 10)

In “That’ll Do, Pig,” Stars Hollow dazzles us with an event that’s part county fair, part pageantry, and wholly, unmistakably Gilmore. Yes, the Winter Carnival has arrived, complete with snow, snacks, and a swine. While Emily attempts to bond with Rory over a day at the spa (cue the mutual discomfort), the real star of the show is, arguably, a pig named Clara. In a twist only this town could deliver, said pig is set to be Rory’s escort at the carnival because, well, why not?