The #2 Anime This Week Is A Surprise CGI Hit

2021 has been an incredible year for anime. With COVID-19 delaying tons of must-see shows to all appear together in the Spring 2021 season, many fans are still trying to catch up on previously released hits. Despite this, Summer 2021 rages on with some fantastic new titles of its own to show off, including a surprise CGI hit.

According to Anime Corner’s weekly poll, Shinigami Bocchan to Kuro Maid, known as The Duke of Death and His Maid in the west, is the second most popular anime airing this week. This puts it only behind That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime and even ahead of the smash hit Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid.

“Due to a childhood curse, anything that the Duke touches will die, which makes his flirty maid’s behavior all the more shocking!” Synopsis from Funimation

While most fans hate CGI anime, it seems The Duke of Death and His Maid has won a special place in their hearts. As a project produced by NBC Universal in Japan, its success might convince the company to try and create more anime in the future with a focus on the unique animation style.

Those who want to check out Shinigami Bocchan to Kuro Maid will find it streaming now exclusively on Funimation.