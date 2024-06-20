‘The Bachelorette’: Reality Steve reveals which of Jenn Tran’s men will receive one-on-ones during season 21

As trailers have started to surface regarding Jenn Tran‘s unprecedented season of The Bachelorette — which will premiere on July 8 and air every Monday afterward on ABC — reality television bloggers and spoiler accounts on social media have begun putting their thinking caps on, sleuthing which suitors are likely in it for the long haul.

Recommended Videos

After all, we already know who the finalists are, as well as who receives the coveted First Impression Rose, but the overall elimination order is still up in the air. Naturally, Reality Steve — arguably the most well-known and successful (well, most of the time) reality television blogger — got a piece of all of the action, breaking down the Bachelorette trailers frame-by-frame and giving us some spoilers before season 21 of The Bachelorette even begins:

“I think they’ve run two or three different trailers for Jenn’s season thus far that have been shown on ABC or on their Instagram page. I’ve taken the most notable clips, posted them below, and labeled who is in the shot, what kind of date it was, and what episode it’ll air. If there was something that aired in the clip that didn’t have either Jenn or one of her men in it, I didn’t take a screenshot of it, since that didn’t seem relevant to me. When more trailers come out, I’ll do the same.”

He continued:

“I can tell you that just by these small trailers, I now have about 80-85% of your episode-by-episode spoilers, and I guarantee once the long trailer comes out that’s the season preview, I’m sure it’ll give me the rest.”

For all of the tea so far — notably which men will get one-on-one dates during season 21 of The Bachelorette — just keep scrolling…

Screengrab via ABC

According to Reality Steve himself, Marcus Shoberg will receive the first one-on-one date of the season in episode 2, which will consist of skydiving — hopefully he isn’t afraid of heights!

“She’s skydiving. That was the first one-on-one of the season, [but] that was the second date of the season. The first date of the season was the comedy roast date, and then the next date was a one-on-one with Marcus.”

Screengrab via ABC

The following episode, Spencer Conley will receive a one-on-one date, where he and Jenn will take a helicopter to The Twelve Apostles in Victoria, Australia — how romantic is that?

“In episode three, we have three photos from Spencer’s one-on-one date. We see them in a helicopter. We see them looking at The Twelve Apostles, which is a touristy place in Australia (so I was told), and then we have a picture of Spencer and her at the night portion of that date.”

Screengrab via ABC

Flashing forward to episode 5, Jenn will hop in a helicopter once again, this time for a one-on-one date with Jonathon Johnson in New Zealand.

Screengrab via ABC

Jonathon is not the only man who will receive a one-on-one date with Jenn in episode 5, as Grant Ellis will get some alone time with the Bachelorette herself as they go horseback riding through New Zealand’s picturesque landscapes.

The individuals who will receive one-on-one dates besides Marcus, Spencer, Jonathon, and Grant are still up in the air, but we trust that Reality Steve will have our answers in no time…

Screengrab via ABC

Also based on the trailers alone, the Bachelor Nation know-it-all was able to pinpoint two group dates this season, as well as some of the men who will be a part of them.

According to Reality Steve, Jenn will embark on a group date with John Mitchell, Spencer Conley, and more in episode 2, and she will embark on a group date with Aaron Erb, Austin Ott, and more in episode 3. These group dates will consist of “some sort of safari or something like that” and race car driving, respectively:

“We do see that there is a shot from the second group date in episode 2… You see her and John Mitchell and her and Spencer [Conley]. It looks like they’re either at a zoo or on some sort of safari or something like that. That’s in episode 2.” “There is a couple of pictures from her racing date. That was a group date. The only two that we see on that racing date are Austin and Aaron. I do have the others on that group date as well, [but] that’s part of my episode-by-episode stuff.”

To see these dates and soooo many more play out, catch the premiere of season 21 of The Bachelorette on July 8, as well as brand new episodes every Monday afterward on ABC. With Jenn Tran herself promising an unprecedented ending, it is certain to be a season like no other!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy