‘The Bad Batch’ season 2 reactions hint the Disney Plus ‘Star Wars’ hot streak is still going strong
It started with Visions, the Star Wars franchise’s first foray into Japanese animation with an eye-popping anthology collection. It continued with Andor, Tony Gilroy’s masterclass of a spy thriller that netted the franchise its second ever Golden Globe nomination for acting thanks to Diego Luna’s captivating lead performance.
And now, with Disney Plus having seemingly established this “at least one Star Wars banger a year” rule, they look set to continue the pattern with the second season of The Bad Batch, at least if the early reactions are anything to go by.
The Bad Batch follows the ups and downs of a posse of genetically-altered clone troopers Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Crosshair, and Echo, as they take on a slate of mercenary work in the wake of the Clone Wars. It is a sequel and spinoff of the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars.
Those who were lucky enough to catch an early viewing of the second season don’t seem to be holding back any praise, with everything from smooth animation to intelligent scripting via a perfect mixture of Star Wars shenanigans and complex themes getting their fair share of nods.
One viewer’s description of a show that isn’t afraid to shy away from the darker, more suspenseful side of the Star Wars universe, the very same territory that Andor has now famously inhabited, is perhaps one that piques our interest more than any other.
Indeed, it looks like Disney Plus continues to be the best thing that ever happened to Star Wars, and with the second season of The Bad Batch right around the corner, now armed with a legion of early viewers talking it up immensely, we can’t wait to see what heights might be reached when it finally drops into our queues on Jan. 4, 2023.