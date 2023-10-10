The best streaming services that aren’t Netflix, Prime Video, or Hulu

Are you over the cable experience, and yet, want something a little bit different from the typical big three streaming services of Netflix, Prime Video, and Hulu? Or maybe you have those services already and have some expendable income to add even more streaming apps to your repertoire. Whether you’re trying to save money or just want a more unique catalog of selections, we’ve gathered a list of streaming services for you to consider that you may not have heard of before.

While there are tons of streaming apps to choose from nowadays, such as Max, Apple TV Plus, Paramount Plus, and Peacock, we won’t necessarily mention every single one of those on our list. Instead, we are highlighting the more obscure, underground-feeling streaming apps that have probably slipped past your radar or ones that are wallet-conscious. With that said, let’s get to our recommendations so you can stop reading and start streaming.

AMC Plus

Screengrab of ‘Mad Men’ via Lionsgate Television

Featuring a selection of prestige TV, exclusive movies, and more, AMC Plus is your destination for everything from the universe of The Walking Dead to Mad Men to the Creepshow series and classic horror films like Halloween and Hellraiser. With a starting price of $4.99 per month for the ad-supported tier of AMC Plus, you get a lot of bang for your buck, with full access to the horror platform Shudder, Sundance Now, IFC Films Unlimted, BBC America, and six live TV channels.

Criterion Channel

Screengrab of ‘Existenz’ via Momentum Pictures

If you are a cinephile, there is perhaps no better streaming service to sign up for than the Criterion Channel. It is the streaming version of the Criterion Collection, a celebrated DVD and Blu-Ray group of films representing “an eclectic mix of classic and contemporary films from Hollywood and around the world, many not available anywhere else,” according to its website. While not every physical media release from the collection is represented, there are still 2,000+ titles to choose from, including exclusives like the restored uncut version of Dario Argento’s classic horror film Suspiria or Akira Kurosawa’s unsung post-war classic I Live in Fear. The Criterion Channel costs $10.99 per month and it’s only available in the U.S. and Canada but the good news is you won’t have to worry about ads at all.

Free streaming apps

Screengrab of ‘The Fifth Element’ via Columbia Pictures.

If you are looking for budget-conscious options, there are a lot of streaming services available for just that. For instance, if you have an Amazon account but do not have Prime, there is still a catalog of ad-supported movies and TV shows available for you to watch for free via their platform FreeVee. You can also enjoy popular movies and shows for free on Tubi, which has a rather prolific catalog that features a regular rotation of classic popcorn flicks, though you’ll have to contend with ads. Paramount’s Pluto TV is another free option, which is a live, ad-supported TV experience, that also features on-demand titles.