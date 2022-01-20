‘The Book of Boba Fett’ star Ming-Na Wen teases huge finale

It feels like it has only just got going, but The Book of Boba Fett is now officially halfway to the finish line. Following the release of its fourth episode today, The Mandalorian spinoff only has three more weeks left to go of its seven-part premiere season. While we might not want it to end, Star Wars fans should be excited for the finale as star Ming-Na Wen is promising that its revelations will cast the show in a whole “different light.”

While speaking to RadioTimes.com, the actress, who plays Fennec Shand, had some intriguing comments to make about what we can expect from “Chapter 7.” Though she was careful not to let slip any spoilers, Wen teased that certain elements will “evolve” in the storyline that will make rewatching the series a much richer experience. Here’s what Wen had to say:

“I really hope that they want to go back and see the whole thing over again in a different light after, you know, knowing how things have–I’m so careful with my words here, how things have evolved, and all these other elements that have come into play.”

The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star went on to praise executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni for their expert knowledge of the Star Wars universe and their chess-like showrunning abilities.

“You know, that’s what’s so great with [producers] Jon [Favreau] and Dave [Filioni],” Wen continued. “They are so knowledgeable about this world, about Star Wars, and they’re such huge fans that they know how to set up the pieces and make moves that you don’t even know are coming.”

Wen stressed that these big moments aren’t just confined to the finale, either, as she promised the episodes beforehand will be surprising, too.

“And then suddenly it’s like [claps her hands together] ooh, checkmate,” Wen concluded. “So yeah, we’re waiting. We’re waiting for that win. We’re waiting for that hit. And not just ’til the very last episode, like each and every episode there’s new moves and new elements that come into play that hopefully will surprise the fans. I know it surprised me.”

So far, Boba Fett has been balancing its present-day storyline with flashbacks filling in how the former bounty hunter went from escaping the Sarlaac pit to taking over Jabba the Hutt’s empire. With “Chapter 4” effectively bringing the flashbacks up to date by exploring the origins of his friendship with Shand, presumably the next three episodes will have more room to tackle Fett cementing his newfound power as he challenges the mysterious Pyke Syndicate.

As for the big surprises coming in the finale, fans have their theories. We’ll find out if they’re right as The Book of Boba Fett continues Wednesdays on Disney Plus.