The deranged minds behind Vought International are bringing an all-new animated spinoff anthology series to Amazon Prime Video that will drop on the streaming platform next month, The Boys Presents: Diabolical.

In the first full-length trailer for the series, we’re getting a closer look at the eight episodes that each boast a different animation style, from Saturday morning cartoons to anime and even a Rick and Morty-looking short co-written by Justin Roiland. Each episode will be 12- to 14-minutes long.

The animated anthology is a spinoff of Prime Video’s The Boys, a fantastic live-action black comedy about superheroes curated by a pharmaceutical company whose power-hungry rule of everyday citizens is glossed over with a sheen of patriotism and pseudo-heroics. In reality, the Justice League-style group known as The Seven is responsible for horrific atrocities, but the public-facing image is the world’s greatest marketing campaign to put a positive spin on their misdeeds.

Diabolical will be set in the same world as The Boys and features tremendous talent coming from the writing room, including Superbad writers Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, original comic book author Garth Ennis, Broad City‘s Eliot, and Ilana Glazer, comedian extraordinaire and Shang-Chi actor Awkwafina, comedian and Archer actor Aisha Tyler, and The Lonely Island musician and Saturday Night Live alum Andy Samberg.

The cast is quite star-studded as well and includes the aforementioned writers Awkwafina, Samberg, Roiland, Rogen, and Tyler. The Boys regulars — Antony Starr, Giancarlo Esposito, Elisabeth Shue, and Simon Pegg — will all make appearances, as well as the likes of comedian and Eternals actor Kumail Nanjiani, Sonic the Hedgehog‘s Ben Schwartz, Succession‘s Kieran Culkin, True Romance star Christian Slater, Arrested Development‘s Michael Cera, and comic book nerd and Clerks director Kevin Smith. It will also feature the voice acting talents of Nailed It‘s Nicole Byer, Futurama‘s John DiMaggio, and Parks and Recreation‘s Retta, according to Deadline.

Catch The Boys Presents: Diabolical on Prime Video March 4.