‘The Boys’ roasts Adam Levine by leaking The Deep’s DMs

The Boys is continuing its tradition of skewering pop culture by putting Adam Levine on the chopping block and making fun of the singer’s deluge of alleged DMs that have come out from various women this past week from the married man.

Rather than naming the Maroon 5 frontman directly, The Boys opted instead to leak a DM between Chance Crawford’s The Deep and an octopus that closely resembles the real-life screenshots we’ve seen of various women’s inboxes after Levine allegedly sent them sultry messages.

The Twitter account for Vought International, the fictional pharmaceutical company that created the supes in The Boys and serves as their marketing team, quickly denied it was really The Deep in the DMs.

“These DMs are clearly doctored, and were never sent from The Deep’s account. It’s a vicious, ridiculous rumor, Deep obviously has never had sex with marine life. The emails, videos, and Instagram posts are all fake, too!”

These DMs are clearly doctored, and were never sent from The Deep’s account. It’s a vicious, ridiculous rumor, Deep obviously has never had sex with marine life. The emails, videos, and Instagram posts are all fake, too! https://t.co/E9T2WT9Dh1 — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) September 23, 2022

One Twitter user shared a screenshot from The Boys with The Deep in a compromising position clearly showing “#voughtlied.”

The phrase “that body of yours is absurd” was allegedly sent by Levine to an Instagram user who he was flirting with and has since become a viral meme on Twitter.

Though multiple women have now come forward with allegations of Levine sending them inappropriate and flirtatious DMs with the receipts to prove it, Levine has reportedly told TMZ that he denies actually cheating on his wife Behati Prinsloo, with whom he shares multiple children, but admitted to crossing “the line” at times.

Summer Stroh, who was the initial Instagram model to come forward with allegations about Levine, has maintained she had an affair with the singer for about a year and that she felt “exploited” and “manipulated,” according to BuzzFeedNews.