‘The Flash’ producer reveals if we should expect any more Arrowverse spinoffs

Warning: the following article contains spoilers for The Flash season 8, episode 20, “Negative, Part Two.”

The CW once had an assortment of DC superhero shows, but since Nexstar bought a majority stake in the network, they’ve axed the large number of them, leaving only The Flash, Superman & Lois, Stargirl, and newcomer Gotham Knights in the lineup. However, the Scarlet Speedster’s showrunner Eric Wallace has nonetheless addressed the possibility of any more spinoffs to come in the future.

In an interview with Deadline, Wallace didn’t offer any concrete plans for more DC shows, but he also didn’t close the door completely.

“No, because you really don’t start looking at spinoffs until you think you’re not coming back, and I’m not thinking that way. Now, having said that, obviously…we’ve introduced a lot of characters over the last couple of seasons…I would say to the audience, if you have some characters that we have introduced in the last few years that you want to see in a spinoff, you should write to The CW. But I’m going to just stay focused on The Flash right now before I start focusing on anything else.”

The Flash itself spun out of Arrow (hence the aptly named Arrowverse), and many heroes with spinoff potential of their won have appeared on the show. High on the list would be speedster siblings Impulse (Jordan Fisher) and XS (Jessica Parker Kennedy), who are Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris’s (Candice Patton) children from the future. They’ve played major roles in seasons seven and eight, and took the spotlight in the episode “Impulsive Excessive Disorder,” which felt like a backdoor pilot.

Also in the running would be Meena Dhawan/Fast Track (Kausar Mohammed), an author and CEO of Fast Track Labs who created her own Speed Force. She’s also the former girlfriend of deceased Flash rival Eobard Thawne, and could have more storytelling potential to be fleshed out thoroughly if given the time.

While the DC shows on The CW seem slim, network chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz said that they’re staying in the superhero business. He believes in universe, and the mastermind that is Greg Berlanti, to keep these shows going. Only time will tell if the presence will increase, and it might take a call from hardcore fans to make it happen.