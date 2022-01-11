HBO’s adaptation of the critically acclaimed video game The Last of Us is the most expensive production in the network’s history. The show will loosely follow the plot of the games, showing Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) on a cross-country trip through the post-apocalyptic USA in an attempt to create a cure for the fungal infection that’s brought down civilization.

The first season has been filming in Calgary for some time, and we’ve seen a steady trickle of images showing how the show has brought the game’s overgrown and dilapidated world to life. But now a new video may indicate a second season is already greenlit. Check it out:

The mall from Left Behind? 👀



[🎥 dlpp_films/IG • crew member] pic.twitter.com/XwyOxxr5MY — The Last of Us Updates (@TheLastofUsNews) January 10, 2022

As you can see, the hoodie reads “The Last of Us Season 1”, which seems to imply they’re assuming a season two is coming. This shouldn’t come as a surprise, showrunner Craig Mazin has already said a second season is likely if the first is well-received, so they could be so confident they’re jumping the gun.

It’s also notable that the ruined mall may hint at an adaptation of the ‘Left Behind’ DLC. This prequel showed Ellie’s backstory, including the moment she first realized she was immune. As we know the initial season will adapt the story of the first game, it’s possible we’ll see this important moment folded in as flashbacks.

But there’s another factor that might come into play with a second season. The Last of Us: Part II takes place four years after the original, and the characters have visibly aged. If HBO wants to continue with the same cast, they might have to wait that amount of time so the characters’ actors look older.

This could mean that even if season two is confirmed, we probably face a lengthy wait for its release.

In the meantime, The Last of Us is expected to air on HBO later this year. Watch this space for a teaser trailer.