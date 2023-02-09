Actor Melanie Lynskey has some sobering words for the fault-finders criticizing her appearance on social media.

The Last of Us star took to Twitter to slam her detractors, singling out a comment by former model and reality TV star Adrianne Curry, who tweeted that Lynskey’s body type was unsuitable for the role of Kathleen. Curry suggested that Terminator star Linda Hamilton would have been more fitting as a post-apocalyptic militant.

Lynskey pointed out that Curry based her comments on a photo from a fashion magazine. Moreover, she said that her character in The Last of Us was a tactician, not an enforcer, and there was no need for her to be powerfully built.

Firstly- this is a photo from my cover shoot for InStyle magazine, not a still from HBO’s The Last Of Us. And I’m playing a person who meticulously planned & executed an overthrow of FEDRA. I am supposed to be SMART, ma’am. I don’t need to be muscly. That’s what henchmen are for pic.twitter.com/YwkmkwUdOm — Melanie Lynskey (@melanielynskey) February 8, 2023

Curry won the first season of America’s Next Top Model in 2003. In 2005, she appeared on The Surreal Life, where she met her first husband, Christopher Knight, a former child star who played Peter Brady on The Brady Bunch.

One user summoned former America’s Next Top Model host Tyra Banks to rescue Curry.

Tyra Banks, come collect your child. She's clearly lost. https://t.co/5xfFx17qtO — Paul Lê (@AFinalBoy) February 9, 2023

Another user came to Lynskey’s defense and called out Curry for their comments.

Melanie Lynskey is stunning and talented as hell. It's bad enough the pressure society puts on women to be perfect, whatever that means, but women who feel the need to tear down other women instead of being supportive make me sick. https://t.co/jvwNBEuS7k — Michelle Swope (@RedheadfromMars) February 9, 2023

Some thought it was unfair to use an unrelated photo to argue that Lynskey wasn’t suitable for the role. They also recognized that Curry’s comment on Lynskey reflects the limits of her imagination.

Even if you have issues with her character, picking a photo that has nothing to do with the show to complain about is stupid lmao.



People on twitter get stupider every day. https://t.co/HNJ85SmwXu — Chrissy Cole (@GreenieZafiro) February 9, 2023

Dynasty actor Charisma Carpenter came to Lynskey’s defense and urged Curry to reflect on her internalized misogyny.

Having to defend your body as a woman in a patriarchal society + as an actress occupying a role, is bloody exhausting and demeaning.

++ I can’t tell you how much harder it is to have to defend it to another woman. Ladies, please check your internalized misogyny.

-It’s a thing. https://t.co/znzgOoyxBL — charisma carpenter (@AllCharisma) February 9, 2023

The Last of Us showrunners Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin have a different view of Lynskey than the former Surreal Life star. In an interview with the show’s official podcast, Mazin said he couldn’t see anyone else as Kathleen, and Druckmann said, “It feels like the role was created for her.”

The Last of Us airs on Sundays on HBO Max.