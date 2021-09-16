He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe Is Now Streaming On Netflix

Less than two months ago, Netflix launched Kevin Smith’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation, a 2D-animated sequel to the original He-Man animated series. Now, another, completely separate, reboot of the iconic 80s cartoon has likewise landed on the streaming giant. As of this Thursday, September 16th, the 10-part first season of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe is available to watch on Netflix.

Unlike Revelation, which vaguely kept continuity with the original show but was also aimed at a more mature viewership, this latest He-Man series is a total reimagining of the characters and the lore and is being targeted at a younger age group, though obviously die-hard fans will want to check it out, too. And those who didn’t take to the darker, more somber atmosphere of Revelation will be pleased to know that He-Man is much brighter and breezier.

On the other hand, fans should also be prepared for some wild reinventions of the classic status quo. While the core of the series is still Prince Adam of Eternos (not Eternia in this version) and his super-strong alter ego, it’s more of a team-up show, including a mix of new characters and those given a fresh twist from the old cartoon – for instance, Orko is now a robot. Meanwhile, its tone and visual flavor is heavily inspired by anime and cyberpunk.

The cast includes Yuri Lowenthal (Adam/He-Man), David Kaye (Cringer/Battle-Cat), Grey Griffin (Evil-Lyn), Kimberly Brooks (Teela), Tom Kenny (Orko), and Benjamin Diskin (Skeletor).

Its release comes just days after Amazon announced it was working on a live-action She-Ra series, which is coming a year after Netflix’s acclaimed She-Ra animated show concluded. Meanwhile, a live-action He-Man movie is still in the works. Basically, there’s never been a better time to be a Masters of the Universe fan.

Catch He-Man and the Masters of the Universe on Netflix now.