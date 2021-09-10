The Mandalorian Season 3 Might Not Arrive Until Late 2022

Fans would be a lot unhappier about a distinct lack of The Mandalorian on the Disney Plus release schedule if it wasn’t for The Book of Boba Fett, which operates as both a standalone show for Temuera Morrison’s fan favorite and a spinoff to the adventures of Din Djarin.

Robert Rodriguez has joined the dream team of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni to oversee the project, so at least we’re getting one bounty hunter blasting away the bad guys this year. Carl Weathers revealed that Season 3 of The Mandalorian was expected to shoot before September was over, and a promising update indicates that the longtime Apollo Creed was right on the money.

As you can see below, production documents purportedly obtained from Production Weekly have The Mandalorian‘s next run of episodes under the familiar working title of Huckleberry, with cameras set to roll from September 20th to March 23rd of next year.

When you factor in the post-production time needed, that means late 2022 is probably when we can expect The Mandalorian return. It also poses an interesting question in regards to Pedro Pascal’s involvement, with the leading man occupied with HBO’s The Last of Us in Canada until June of next year. That means he’ll be unavailable to show up in person unless he’s prepared to make one hell of a travel commitment to jump back and forth between California and Calgary.