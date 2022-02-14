‘The Mandalorian’ showrunner teases what’s next for Ahsoka

To date, Rosario Dawson has only made two appearances as Ahsoka Tano in the Star Wars universe, but she’s set to return in a much larger capacity very soon. After her debut in chapter 13 of The Mandalorian season 2, the former Jedi Padawan reappeared for chapter 6 of The Book of Boba Fett. The next time we see her will be in her very own spinoff show, the self-titled Ahsoka.

The series is expected to pull on plot threads set up in animated show Star Wars Rebels and finally unfold the grand plan EP Dave Filoni has had in mind for his fan-favorite creation for years now. While we’ve still yet to discover exactly what that is, Filoni has teased Ahsoka’s “destiny” in a new Mandalorian tie-in book.

Speaking in The Art of the Mandalorian: Season 2 (via The Direct), Filoni recalled the “debates” had with co-showrunner Jon Favreau about whether Ahsoka should be the one to train Grogu.

There were a lot of debates about [Ahsoka Tano pointing the way to Luke Skywalker],” Filoni said. “And Jon and I went back and forth, because if [Ahsoka can’t take Grogu], then who will?”

Of course, that role ultimately fell to the one and only Luke Skywalker. The reason why is because, as Filoni teased, he’s already mapped out Ahsoka’s destiny and babysitting isn’t part of the plan.

“Taking care of the Child is not her destiny. That’s not what I’ve been planning for her to do [laughs], so I can’t change it up.”

That said, he still managed to give Ahsoka an important role in Mando and Grogu’s arc, with the Jedi helping Din Djarin understand something about his adorable charge.

“But it is interesting if Ahsoka’s there along the way, not as somebody who takes this burden away from Mando but as somebody to say, ‘You might be forgetting that this kid has a choice too. It’s not just about you and your oath to your covert.'”

Though these comments aren’t in reference to Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka’s cameo in that show follows a similar path to what’s described about her Mandalorian appearance above. In both series, Ahsoka skirts along the outside of the plot in order to preserve the ideas Filoni has for her own vehicle. This, we’re fully expecting, will see her hunt down Grand Admiral Thrawn, as part of her search for lost friend Ezra Bridger (see the Rebels finale for context).

Ahsoka is due to start shooting this April before debuting on Disney Plus sometime in 2023.