The MCU hero least likely to return nevertheless pleads his case to Kevin Feige

In the wake of Charlie Cox’s big return to the MCU as Daredevil, Marvel fans are demanding the rest of the Defenders follow him back into the franchise — you know, Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones, Jon Bernthal’s Punisher, Mike Colter’s Luke Cage and, well, that’s about it. While it’s important to note the series does have its swell of loyal fans out there, too, a far lower percentage of the fandom is eager to witness the resurrection of the Immortal Iron Fist, Danny Rand.

But the protector of K’un-Lun and sworn enemy of the Hand himself, Finn Jones, hasn’t given up hope that he could be given the opportunity to light up his fist in the MCU once again. Speaking to Inverse, the former Game of Thrones star made clear that he’s got a bunch of pitches ready to go should Kevin Feige be looking to find a way to fold Rand back into the franchise. As he began:

“I think it’d be really cool to see Danny and Luke come back together on a street level and team up. I’d love to see Colleen come back, I’d love to see her continue to hold the Iron Fist. I think it’d be sick if she showed up in something like Shang-Chi.”

In fact, it seems like Jones has really put a lot of thought into this as he thinks there are two distinct directions the Iron Fist brand could go in. Following Jessica Henwick’s Colleen Wing becoming the Iron Fist in season two, Jones wants to see her and Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi team-up while Danny and Luke hang around in New York as Heroes for Hire. He continued:

“You have these two separate worlds, you have Colleen with the Iron Fist and Shang-Chi, and then you have Luke Cage and Danny Rand doing Heroes for Hire. And then, over the years, they come back together in a really authentic way. I think that would be, from a fan standpoint, the most interesting and dynamic way to reintroduce these characters.”

Finally, Jones emphasized that he believes the potential for more Iron Fist stories is limitless and he’s ready to leap into action anytime:

“I think there’s a lot more of his story to tell. I would love to continue playing the role.”

These comments make clear that, whatever you might say about Iron Fist, the passion its leading man has for the character and his world cannot be questioned. And, you never know, in a world where Anson Mount can return as Black Bolt from that other most-hated Marvel show Inhumans, then maybe we really could get more Danny Rand one day, after all.