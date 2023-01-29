The perfect plot device to explain Rick and Morty’s looming voice changes is already series canon

Ever since Adult Swim announced that Rick and Morty will have a seventh season without Justin Roiland‘s involvement, fans wondered how would the show go on without its main voice actor. While there were ideas to get voice actors who impressed Roiland in the past since they were close to getting the voices right, there is actually a perfect solution that is already established in the Rick and Morty “canon.”

Reddit user u/OlimarandLouie pointed out a season six character could be the answer. They suggested that Brett Caan, who was previously locked up in a cell made out of sports, change it so that Rick’s voice was always different. In the episode “Full Meta JackRick, Brett has the power to retcon stories, just like the other superpowered beings in the Meta Reality. All he has to do is say that Rick’s voice was always different and it’s done.

Despite this being the easiest suggestion, fans had other ideas in mind like making voice-changing canon or having Morty finally go through puberty. One also suggested going through the same route when The Amazing World of Gumball had to change voice actors for Darwin. But despite all the suggestions, some fans were keen to have Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox do the voices since Rick and Morty originated as a Back to the Future parody.

At the moment, it’s currently unknown who will be replacing Roiland or how the show will continue without him. Adult Swim told fans in its short announcement that they have a dedicated team to help push forward the upcoming season. All will be revealed once season seven is out or if the network reveals the show’s newest voice actors.