The perfect replacement for Justin Roiland on ‘Rick and Morty’ is already working with Adult Swim

Yesterday, Adult Swim dropped the hammer on Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland. The writer and voice actor is facing a domestic violence trial later this year and has seen his reputation shredded.

Despite voicing both Rick and Morty and being central to the show’s success, Adult Swim has now officially cut ties, saying, simply: “Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland.”

Rick and Morty will continue, with Dan Harmon as showrunner and the voices of the two characters recast. But some fans think Adult Swim doesn’t need to cast their net very far at all. A popular choice is Yolo Crystal Fantasy and Smiling Friend‘s Michael Cusack, who also did a full Rick and Morty parody in Bushworld Adventures.

A glance at social media indicates he’s a very popular choice:

Just let Michael Cusack make Rick and Morty instead. They did it once already and it rocks pic.twitter.com/4vXQxHyFci — Kyle Romero (@itskyleromero) January 25, 2023

Is this the only way to square the circle?

I cannot stress how much of a good idea this is. 😂 Fans of Rick and Morty will think it's quirky. Fans of Michael Cusack will find it hilarious. — $MetaVapour (@MetaVapour) January 25, 2023

Roiland is persona non grata:

I feel like the only way Rick and Morty can continue with new voices is by casting Michael Cusack to give his Bushworld renditions and just never acknowledge it. — Jason (@JasonROfficial) January 25, 2023

We can’t deny it’d be a good time:

Sad to hear about the JR sitch, but there’s no excuse for DV.@RickandMorty should just hire Michael Cusack full-time; let’s hop in the ute and keep things moving from the Bushworld Adventures universe.

🦘🇦🇺🛻 — Denjin-K 🍥 (@DenjinK) January 25, 2023

A simple switch in hemispheres and we’re golden:

there is literally only way to get me to watch rick and morty and that is to let michael cusack voice rick and morty and them just being inexplicably aussie — bri (@hourIyotters) January 25, 2023

The people have spoken:

@RickandMorty just give the show to Michael Cusack. He will know what to do — Fuchikaka 🕙 (@Canedorro) January 25, 2023

Despite all this, it’s undeniable that Roiland did bring something unique to the roles other than the voices. He frequently improvised dialogue and is responsible for the tone of the show and the style of the jokes. But even after being fired by Adult Swim, he still has a couple of irons in the fire with 20th Century Animation, who are working on Solar Opposites and Koala Man with him.

The future of those projects remains in question, though we suspect things will become more concrete once the domestic violence trial concludes later this year.