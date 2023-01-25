Why did Justin Roiland get fired from ‘Rick and Morty?’

Content warning for sexual content and offensive language.

Rick and Morty was a trailblazing adult animation when it debuted in 2013, with the creative forces of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland driving it into this cult status before becoming a mainstream sensation. Adult Swim’s dedication to the series has led it to become one of the most ridiculously marketable and merchandise-friendly shows of the 2010s.

But there has been a massive development, one which could threaten the show’s existence. Roiland has been fired from the series by Adult Swim, with Rick and Morty to continue without his direction and voice acting. If you’re out of the loop, here’s everything to know about why Roiland got the sack.

Image via Adult Swim

Why Justin Roiland was fired from Rick and Morty

Roiland who has had a lengthy career in writing, podcasting, and animation, recently saw his name become synonymous with sexual misconduct as well as a domestic violence charge. In 2020, Roiland is alleged to have falsely imprisoned a woman he was dating as well as felony domestic battery.

The charges were laid against Roiland in Jan. 2023, three years after the incident is believed to have happened. The charges quickly led to an outpouring of similar and troubling allegations surrounding Roiland’s online behaviors, including troubling direct messages sent by him to several women.

Allie Goertz, who wrote a concept album around his show tweeted out some of the ones Roiland is believed to have sent the former Mad editor, including requesting a song by her surrounding penises of different races as their ejaculate drips down her face. Following this, several women revealed private messages which showed Roiland making sexually suggestive comments to them when they were underage.

Then a resurfaced podcast episode of Grandma’s Virginity with Roiland also came to light, with him again showing a bizarre penchant for comments which could be seen as sexualizing of minors. Roiland demands an underage fan send his co-host photos, insinuating they “would be tasteful and clothed” while maintaining the innuendo of them being nudes.

Following roughly a week of these accusations hanging in the air, Adult Swim then announced on Jan. 24 that they would part ways with Roiland and continue on without him for Rick and Morty. The Warner Bros. Discovery subsidiary initially gave We Got This Covered no comment around the fate of the show on their streaming channel HBO Max when queried.

If you are experiencing domestic abuse, or if you believe someone you know is being abused, contact The National Domestic Violence Hotline. The hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-SAFE or spoken with online via the hotline’s website. Mobile phone owners can also text “START” to the number 88788.