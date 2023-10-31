The top 3 ‘Dancing With the Stars’ finalists in order by season

From athletes, to actors, to singers, to social media stars and beyond, Dancing With The Stars takes some of the biggest celebrities and gives them an opportunity to step out of their comfort zone and show off their dance moves. The beloved competition series is truly fun for the whole family!

For those who may be unfamiliar with how the show works, Dancing with the Stars pairs professional dancers with various celebrities, performing different styles of dance weekly to a panel of judges. This year, after the tragic passing of longtime judge Len Goodman, said panel consists of Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli.

The judges score each dance on a scale from one to ten, and viewers can vote for their favorite duo via text message. The pair who receives the lowest combined total of judges’ points and audience votes is eliminated at the end of each episode, repeating week after week until one couple is awarded the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

Since 2005, we have seen numerous stars transform into talented dancers, showing off some skills that nobody saw coming…

With 31 Mirrorball Trophy recipients so far, with yet another Mirrorball Trophy recipient on the way, keep scrolling to take a trip down memory lane and see every individual who has won Dancing With The Stars since its inaugural season.

The top three Dancing With the Stars finalists in order by season

Photo via ABC

Season 1:

Kelly Monaco and Alec Mazo John O’Hurley and Charlotte Jørgensen Joey McIntyre and Ashly DelGrosso

Season 2:

Drew Lachey and Cheryl Burke Jerry Rice and Anna Trebunskaya Stacy Keibler and Tony Dovolani

Season 3:

Emmitt Smith and Cheryl Burke Mario Lopez and Karina Smirnoff Joey Lawrence and Edyta Śliwińska

Season 4:

Apolo Anton Ohno and Julianne Hough Joey Fatone and Kym Johnson Laila Ali and Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Season 5:

Hélio Castroneves and Julianne Hough Mel B and Maksim Chmerkovskiy Marie Osmond and Jonathan Roberts

Season 6:

Kristi Yamaguchi and Mark Ballas Jason Taylor and Edyta Śliwińska Cristián de la Fuente and Cheryl Burke

Season 7:

Brooke Burke and Derek Hough Warren Sapp and Kym Johnson Lance Bass and Lacey Schwimmer

Season 8:

Shawn Johnson and Mark Ballas Gilles Marini and Cheryl Burke Melissa Rycroft and Tony Dovolani

Photo via Roger Wong/INFphoto.com

Season 9:

Donny Osmond and Kym Johnson Mýa and Dmitry Chaplin Kelly Osbourne and Louis van Amstel

Season 10:

Nicole Scherzinger and Derek Hough Evan Lysacek and Anna Trebunskaya Erin Andrews and Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Season 11:

Jennifer Grey and Derek Hough Kyle Massey and Lacey Schwimmer Bristol Palin and Mark Ballas

Season 12:

Hines Ward and Kym Johnson Kirstie Alley and Maksim Chmerkovskiy Chelsea Kane and Mark Ballas

Season 13:

J.R. Martinez and Karina Smirnoff Rob Kardashian and Cheryl Burke Ricki Lake and Derek Hough

Season 14:

Donald Driver and Peta Murgatroyd Katherine Jenkins and Mark Ballas William Levy and Cheryl Burke

Season 15:

Melissa Rycroft and Tony Dovolani Shawn Johnson and Derek Hough Kelly Monaco and Val Chmerkovskiy

Season 16:

Kellie Pickler and Derek Hough Zendaya and Val Chmerkovskiy Jacoby Jones and Karina Smirnoff

Photo via ABC/Fred Lee

Season 17:

Amber Riley and Derek Hough Corbin Bleu and Karina Smirnoff Jack Osbourne and Cheryl Burke

Season 18:

Meryl Davis and Maksim Chmerkovskiy Amy Purdy and Derek Hough Candace Cameron Bure and Mark Ballas

Season 19:

Alfonso Ribeiro and Witney Carson Sadie Robertson and Mark Ballas Janel Parrish and Val Chmerkovskiy

Season 20:

Rumer Willis and Val Chmerkovskiy Riker Lynch and Allison Holker Noah Galloway and Sharna Burgess

Season 21:

Bindi Irwin and Derek Hough Nick Carter and Sharna Burgess Alek Skarlatos and Lindsay Arnold

Season 22:

Nyle DiMarco and Peta Murgatroyd Paige VanZant and Mark Ballas Ginger Zee and Val Chmerkovskiy

Season 23:

Laurie Hernandez and Val Chmerkovskiy James Hinchcliffe and Sharna Burgess Calvin Johnson Jr. and Lindsay Arnold

Season 24:

Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater David Ross and Lindsay Arnold Normani Kordei and Val Chmerkovskiy

Photo via Eric McCandless

Season 25:

Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson

Season 26:

Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson Josh Norman and Sharna Burgess Tonya Harding and Sasha Farber

Season 27:

Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess Milo Manheim and Witney Carson Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe

Season 28:

Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber

Season 29:

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson Nelly and Daniella Karagach

Season 30:

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach Jojo Siwa and Jenna Johnson Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke

Season 31:

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy Wayne Brady and Witney Carson

To see the next duo that will take home the coveted Mirrorball Trophy, tune into season 32 of Dancing With The Stars every Tuesday from 8pm to 10pm ET/PT on both ABC and Disney Plus, with next-day streaming on Hulu.