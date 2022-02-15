With the release of a brand-new batch of posters, The Umbrella Academy nabs a promo twofer; first, by teasing its highly anticipated third season, and secondly, by marking the third anniversary of the first season, which first hit Netflix on this very day in 2019.

Centering on a group of misfit super hero siblings, these latest posters, shared by The Umbrella Academy‘s Instagram account, tease their ongoing attempt to save the world from an incoming apocalypse. Their torn umbrellas seem to signal chaos in the season ahead.

The show stars Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Colm Feore, and Robert Sheehan, among others, as the various members of the Hargreeves family.

Raver-Lampman revealed in a recent interview that the show’s third season will branch off significantly from its comic book source material origins, compared to the first two seasons.

While the actor said the show generally ran adjacent to the original books, she clarified that she doesn’t think creator Steve Blackman is “beholden at all to the graphic novels.”

“I think there will always be a connection there, but the further we get into The Umbrella Academy, the TV show, I think it’s finding its own way. It’s finding its own route, which is exciting… This third season, we’re really, really doing our own thing, and I think the show has found some really cool plots to follow and explore.”

Raver-Lampman’s character on the series, Allison Hargreeves, is a celebrity with mind-control and reality-bending abilities.

After frequent delays due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, The Umbrella Academy season three is expected to arrive on Netflix sometime later this year.