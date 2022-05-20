Supernatural stars Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins joyously reunite at the CW Upfront.

Collins posted the moment on Twitter of the three of them together and smiling in the photo and captioning the moment, “The boys are back in town.”

In Supernatural, Ackles played Dean Winchester and Padalecki played Sam Winchester who were brothers that protect the world from supernatural creatures. Collins played the fallen angel Castiel who quickly became a favorite amongst fans, and while the series ended after 15 seasons, they’re all still working on CW projects.

Ackles spoke to Entertainment Tonight and shared what his relationship is like with his former cast mates and calling his friendship with Padalecki a brotherhood.

When asked if Ackles bounced any ideas off of Padalecki, he said that they’re constantly bouncing ideas off of each other and that’s how they ended up here. Jensen and his wife Danneel Ackles are both executive producers on the Supernatural spinoff series The Winchesters through their company Chaos Machine Productions.

The Winchesters will focus on Sam and Dean’s parents, John and Mary Winchester, and their untold love story as they try to save the world. It’s told from the perspective of Dean Winchester who will narrate the series.

Collins jokingly said that he was happy to work on the same network without actually having to work with his Supernatural family. He was, however, happy to be there with his new cast member Oscar Morgan, who will be playing Turner Hayes in the new Gotham Knights series. Morgan described the show, saying that he plays Bruce Wayne’s adopted son who joins with the children of Batman’s villains to clear their names.

Padalecki was there promoting his CW series Walker, which is getting its own spinoff, Walker: Independence starring Katherine McNamara (Shadowhunters). Although there’s been a lot of shake-ups at The CW with the canceling of many of its scripted series, it appears that the network is placing its bets on the Supernatural cast.