‘The Witcher’ showrunner teases more Blood of Elves in season 3

Two years after its debut season concluded, The Witcher has returned. Advance reviews indicate the long-delayed second season was worth the wait: it’s sitting at an impressive 96% on the Tomatometer with the consensus that the show is more confident, packed with action, and that it’s a grand and serious adventure with room for fun. Our reviewer agrees, describing this run of episodes as “barnstorming”.

Well, I’m sold. I’ll be catching up with these new episodes over the weekend, though as a fan of the books I think I can predict where the story is going. Judging by the trailers and stills, the season will continue to loosely adapt parts of Andrzej Sapkowski’s book ‘Blood of Elves’.

The first season already brought much of it to life, with the second apparently focusing on Geralt and Ciri’s relationship and her training at Kaer Morhen. But it seems that even over two seasons, they still couldn’t fit everything in.

Now, in a new interview with ComicBook.com, Showrunner Lauren Hissrich has confirmed there’ll be more ‘Blood of Elves’ in the third season:

“Absolutely. There is one particularly big event in Blood of Elves that I would’ve loved to fit into season two. We couldn’t. It didn’t fit along our story as well as we would’ve liked, but it was important to hang onto in season three. So, it becomes a major part of our narrative.”

Without seeing the new episodes I don’t want to speculate on what this might be, but it’s a very dense book, so there are a number of events she could be referencing.

Regardless, it’s nice to hear Hissrich already talking about what’s coming next. The Witcher is rumored to last six seasons and fully flesh out the saga that made Sapkowski’s books so successful and CD Projekt Red’s video games such monster hits.

Let’s just hope that season 3 arrives a lot sooner than season 2 did. However, we also have The Witcher: Blood Origin to look forward to at some point in 2022. More on that as we hear it, but right now I’m itching to settle in and see Geralt’s long-awaited return.

Season 2 of The Witcher is now streaming on Netflix.