The worst possible ‘Rick and Morty’ recasting has emerged to send a shiver down the collective spine

In the confirmation everyone had been expecting for a while, Justin Roiland has officially parted ways with Rick and Morty, with the co-creator’s position becoming increasingly untenable in the wake of the allegations and accusations to have been dominating the discourse since they first became public knowledge.

Naturally, the internet instantly began putting countless names forward to fill the vacant title roles, and there are no shortage of candidates out there who could do a sterling job. Of course, with social media being what it is, it didn’t take long for the most terrifying prospect of all to begin sending shivers down the collective spine.

Chris Pratt after hearing Justin Roiland got fired from doing the Rick and Morty voices. pic.twitter.com/tUhz6w2gV5 — Insanely Sane (@INSaneNShades) January 25, 2023

FYI I hear Chris Pratt does a mean Rick and Morty impression. — Neil McNamee (@ntjmcnamee) January 25, 2023

Chris Pratt has been my favourite actor for years, and if he were to actually take up the role of voicing Rick and Morty I'd be more than fine with that. — Ares Cobble 🇨🇦 (@YoCobble_) January 25, 2023

chris pratt on his way to voice both rick and morty pic.twitter.com/vQaPCctidK https://t.co/2a2jfPm6sq — pranto (@notpranto) January 24, 2023

I can’t wait until Adult Swim announce Chris Pratt is voicing Rick and Morty in the future — Will 🙏🐑 (@willmesilane) January 25, 2023

So does that mean we are getting Chris Pratt to voice Rick and Morty then? — Mister Mexican (@SirMexicanYCP) January 24, 2023

Obviously, it’s become something of a running joke at this point to suggest Chris Pratt for virtually every major animated voice role that becomes available, but history has shown that the Guardians of the Galaxy veteran isn’t entirely opposed to the idea of loading up on recording booth gigs.

In an ironic twist of fate, it would also serve to deepen the connection between Rick and Morty and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the cult favorite series seeing its DNA baked increasingly deep into the comic book juggernaut. Do people actually want it to happen? Absolutely not. Is it going to? Very unlikely, unless Dan Harmon is planning on pulling one hell of a troll.

Hopefully we can sleep easy knowing Pratt won’t be voicing either Rick, Morty, or both, but we’ll be curious to see who ends up stepping in to fill the void left by the disgraced Roiland now that his association with the show is over.