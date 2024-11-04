‘They had to evacuate’: A ‘Dancing With the Stars’ fan favorite admits to having some uncontrollable, unbearable gas

As if Dwight Howard‘s height was not frightening enough, apparently the NBA All Star has some seriously stinky farts as well. His professional dance partner, Daniella Karagach, better keep a gas mask handy during Dancing With the Stars rehearsals — yikes!

For those who are unfamiliar, Dwight and Daniella are currently in the top six on Dancing With the Stars season 33 — alongside Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong, Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten, Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold, Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson, and Danny Amendola and Witney Carson — and they are definitely contenders for the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

During “Halloween Nightmares Night” on Tuesday, Oct. 29, Dwight and Daniella received their highest score to date after performing an oh-so-creepy contemporary routine to “Ring Around the Rosie” by District 78. Earning a score of 28 out of 30 — and simultaneously earning their first 10 of the season from judge Carrie Ann Inaba — their success did not stop there, as the duo also won their dance-off against Ilona and Alan later in the evening.

With this victory adding three points to their already impressive score, Dwight and Daniella found themselves tied for second on the leaderboard — alongside Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber — but their scores for the rest of the season have been inconsistent, to say the least:

DWTS Premiere — Salsa to “This Is How We Do It” by Montell Jordan (22/30)

“Oscars Night” — Foxtrot to “City of Stars” by Ryan Gosling (22/30)

“Soul Train Night” — Cha Cha to “Let’s Groove” by Earth, Wind & Fire (23/40)

“Hair Metal Night” — Paso Doble to “Walk This Way” by Aerosmith (29/40)

“Dedications Night” — Rumba to “Shoot for the Stars” by Dwight Howard (29/40)

“Disney Night” — Tango to “When Can I See You Again?” from Wreck-It Ralph (24/30)

Nevertheless, their “Halloween Nightmares Night” score was enough to keep them in the competition. They are now preparing an Argentine Tango inspired by James Hinchliffe and Sharna Burgess’ performance in season 23 to “Santa Maria (Del Buen Ayre)” by Gotan Project and will perform it during the show’s 500th episode next Tuesday, Nov. 12.

What is it like in the rehearsal room, though? According to Dwight Howard himself, things tend to get smelly, telling Good Morning America that his gas is the scariest thing about him. Here’s what the DWTS frontrunner — as well as the rest of the couples — had to say:

While Daniella argued that his height was the scariest thing about him, Dwight swiftly corrected her, stating that his gas beats out his height by a landslide. He then relayed a story about a time when one of his farts forced his entire church to evacuate — how hilarious is that?

“They had to evacuate the church one time because nobody could withstand the smell but the pastor,” he dished. One fan went so far as to comment, “Dwight you lowkey might be MVP this season,” and we seriously could not agree more!

Nevertheless, he has stolen the hearts of individuals all across America with his stellar dancing skills, as well as his top-notch sense of humor. But the real question is whether Dwight and Daniella will manage to bring home the bacon at the end of the season. Only time will tell, but to see how things unfold for yourself, catch brand-new episodes of the show every Tuesday via ABC or Disney Plus. Sorry Dwight, but we have a feeling Joey and Jenna have this Mirrorball Trophy in the bag…

