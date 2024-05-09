Screengrabs via Instagram
Category:
TV

This Bachelor Nation beach trip is jam-packed with former flings. A glimpse inside the group getaway

One word: awkward...
Melanie Rooten
Melanie Rooten
|
Published: May 9, 2024 01:23 pm

As we know, Bachelor Nation is one big, interconnected family. After all, everyone within the community has dated at least one former Bachelor or Bachelorette star!

Believe it or not — despite the brutal breakups we watch unfold on our television screens time and time again — the majority of Bachelor Nation is on good terms with one another, so much so that Kaity Biggar and Zach Shallcross, Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko, and Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson traveled to Hawaii (Kawai, to be more specific) together recently. Seriously though, who goes on a tropical vacation with their ex? We sure wouldn’t…

Nonetheless, fans of the Bachelor franchise were left with dozens and dozens of questions: What did this vacation consist of, and how are these six Bachelor and Bachelorette stars connected? Fortunately, we got you covered. Keep scrolling to see for yourself.

The Bachelor Nation beach trip

The three couples — who are engaged to one another, respectively — stayed at the 1 Hotel in Kauai, and based on their social media activity, it looks like the trip has been jam-packed with activities, from golfing to swimming to boating and beyond. Hopefully they got to play a game of tennis or two as well, for Joey’s sake…

Naturally, this trip raised a red flag for fans of the Bachelor franchise, with Charity and Zach having dated each other in the past (with Zach breaking Charity’s heart after her hometown date), as well as Charity Joey having dated each other in the past (with Charity breaking Joey’s heart at the altar). Nonetheless, it seems as though everyone has moved beyond their former flings, which was music to the ears of all avid Bachelor and Bachelorette viewers.

In fact, this six-piece squad also competed on Celebrity Family Feud together a few months ago, seemingly on good terms with one about. All engaged to someone new as of May of 2024, there is nothing to worry about, and these past relationships are nothing but water under the bridge!

With another season of The Bachelorette inching closer and closer day after day, who else will join the Bachelor Nation family? To watch Jenn Tran — one of Joey’s ex-girlfriends from The Bachelor season 28 — look for love as the leading lady of The Bachelorette season 21, check back at We Got This Covered for the official cast list, premiere date, spoilers, and more. Filming the final stages of the competition as we speak, our fingers are crossed that she found her perfect match after all. She deserves true love!

Melanie Rooten
Originally from Southern California and currently residing in Music City, Melanie graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a BA in Journalism before beginning her career as a music and entertainment journalist. Beginning to write for We Got This Covered in August of 2023, where she primarily serves as a reality TV writer, she has also contributed to Holler, Music Mayhem, Country Now, Country Chord, Celeb Secrets, Celeb Secrets Country and Decider throughout her career thus far. When she is not writing, Melanie enjoys going to concerts and music festivals, binging her favorite television shows, spending time with her friends and family and cheering on the Oklahoma Sooners (of course).