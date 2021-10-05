This Show Was Voted Summer 2021’s Anime Of The Season

There’s no denying that Summer 2021 was an incredible season for anime. With shows the caliber of Sonny Boy, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, and The Case Study of Vanitas to watch, it’s difficult deciding which to tune into — let alone the best show of the entire season! However, it looks like the fans have spoken on the subject.

According to polling done by Anime Corner, Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S is the best show that came out during Summer 2021! We’ve previously reported just how dominant the show was in popularity so it comes as no surprise that it came in first.

“As Tooru continues on her quest to become the greatest maid and Kanna Kamui fully immerses in her life as an elementary school student, there is not a dull day in the Kobayashi household with mischief being a daily staple. On one such day, however, a massive landslide is spotted on the hill where Kobayashi and Tooru first met—a clear display of a dragon’s might. When none of the dragons they know claim responsibility, the perpetrator herself descends from the skies: Ilulu, the radical Chaos Dragon with monstrous power rivaling that of Tooru. Sickened by Tooru’s involvement with humans, Ilulu resorts to the typical dragon method of resolving conflict—a battle to the death. Despite such behavior, she becomes intrigued by Kobayashi’s ability to befriend dragons and decides instead to observe just what makes Kobayashi so special. With a new troublesome dragon in town, Kobayashi’s eccentric life with a dragon maid is only getting merrier.” Synopsis from MyAnimeList

If for some reason you haven’t seen the first season of Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid, it, this newest season, and special Mini Dragon shorts for the series are all available to stream on Crunchyroll.