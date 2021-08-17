This Surprise Anime Is Getting Suddenly Popular On Streaming

When many western fans think of anime, their mind immediately goes to shounen shows like Dragon Ball Z, Bleach, or Naruto. However, there are actually many different genres of anime with some inspired by incredibly unique sources — even by mobile games.

One such anime is currently blowing up on streaming right now as one of the top 10 shows streamed on Google Play. Based on the Japanese exclusive mobile game by Cygames, Uma Musume Pretty Derby is capturing the hearts of fans around the world.

“In a world very much like our own, great race horses of the past have a chance to be reborn as “horse girls”—girls with the ears and tails of horses as well as their speed and endurance. The best of these horse girls go to train at Tokyo’s Tracen Academy, hopefully moving on to fame and fortune as both racers and idols.” Wikipedia

The first season stars Special Week, named after a famous Japanese thoroughbred from the 1990s, as she goes from living in the country with her mom to joining the Tracen Academy with the hopes of becoming the greatest racers in the entire world. The second season focuses on another character, showing just how much hard work has to be done to stay on top in the racing world.

Uma Musume Pretty Derby is currently available to stream on Google Play and Crunchyroll.