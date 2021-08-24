This Surprise Spanish Drama Is In The Top 10 Shows On Netflix

One of the best parts of Netflix is how it brings international television shows to brand new audiences. American audiences might not know about Diana Gómez from her time on Money Heist nor television presented and model Maxi Iglesias but they both star in roles on one of the hottest shows on the platform right now.

Beating out many American shows to hit the number ten spot on the platform, Valeria is a must-watch show on Netflix right now.

The series is based on the novels in the En los zapatos de Valeria series by Elísabet Benavent which has sold countless copies in Spanish-speaking countries. Netflix describes the story as, “A writer in a creative and marital crisis finds refuge and support in her three best friends,” but it goes so much deeper than that.

To find out what this show truly has to offer, viewers will have to find it streaming (with English subtitles if needed) on Netflix.