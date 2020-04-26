Thrawn Will Reportedly Make His Live-Action Debut In Rogue One TV Show

After originally being announced in November 2018, there was very little movement on Disney Plus’ Cassian Andor series for a long time. Obviously given the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the show is set to be a prequel that was initially described as a ‘rousing spy thriller,’ although it eventually fell victim to the behind-the-scenes issues that seem to plague virtually every project that takes place in a galaxy far, far away these days.

The Americans producer Stephen Schiff was initially hired to shepherd the series and act as showrunner, with Zootopia and Moana writer Jared Bush on scripting duties for the pilot, but following reports that Disney and Lucasfilm weren’t happy with the scripts, Schiff ultimately departed the project to be replaced by Tony Gilroy, who has history with Cassian Andor having co-wrote the screenplay and directed the reshoots on Rogue One.

Gilroy is also set to write and direct the pilot, with an eye to Cassian Andor finally making it to our screens by the end of next year. While plot details are unsurprisingly thin on the ground given that the latest creative reshuffle only happened several days ago, we’ve heard that Grand Admiral Thrawn could be the next character to make the jump from the animated universe into live-action.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us Ahsoka will appear in The Mandalorian season 2 and [SPOILERS] would be revealed as a traitor in The Rise of Skywalker, both of which were correct, Thrawn is set to make his live-action debut in the Cassian Andor show, before going on to get his own Disney Plus series at some point in the future. It’s unclear what role he’ll play and how involved he’ll be – it could just be a cameo – but we’ll certainly be seeing him in some capacity.

As fans will know, Thrawn was brought into official canon in the third season of Star Wars Rebels, and presents a more strategic and militaristic opponent than the usual ‘let’s take over the galaxy just because’ villain of the week. As such, he could prove to be a formidable foe for the title character when the Rogue One spinoff show finally makes its way to our screens.