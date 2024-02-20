‘Tokyo Vice’ season 2 episode 4 release date and time confirmed

Tokyo Vice is often branded as the best show you’re not watching. Despite being a star-studded project from a major streaming platform, it’s not received as much mainstream attention as one would expect. The acclaim, however, has been coming in spades since the first season premiered in April of 2022.

Swiftly renewed for a second season, the crime drama hit the ground running and new episodes were ready to air by February 2024. With season two underway, when can you expect the new episodes?

What is Tokyo Vice about?

Tokyo Vice is a fictionalized adaptation of Jake Aldelstein’s 2009 memoir of the same title about his time as a crime reporter in Tokyo and Saitama in the 1990s. The show is primarily based in the former with Ansel Elgort taking on the role of Jake, the first foreign journalist to join the staff of a major Japanese newspaper. He forges a relationship with Hiroto Katagiri (played by Japanese film legend Ken Watanabe), a police detective in the organized crime division of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, as he delves deeper into the perilous world of the yakuza.

The first American show shot entirely in Japan, Tokyo Vice merges the worlds of journalism, the police, the yakuza, and the nightclub scene with Show Kasamatsu playing young mobster Akiro Sato, and Rachel Keller playing hostess Samantha Porter.

What is season two of Tokyo Vice about?

Season two of Tokyo Vice picks up right where season one left off, taking the first episode to tie up loose ends and provide answers for the many cliffhangers from the finale. A three-month time jump ahead of season two’s second episode sees the core characters forever changed by the events of the first season and headed into new ground and new challenges.

The season is described by creator J.T. Rogers and director Alan Poul as a chess match for audiences, which expands its predecessor even deeper into the city of Tokyo. “Our paradigm was ‘Crossing the Rubicon.’ The river that must be crossed. What am I willing to do to help keep alive the people I love? And what does that leave me at?,” Rogers shared in a season 2 featurette.

What is the release schedule for season two of Tokyo Vice?

New episodes of Tokyo Vice are released every Thursday on Max at 12am Pacific Standard Time (PST) or 3am Eastern Standard Time (EST).