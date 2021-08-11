Toonami Co-Creator Teams Up With Cartoon Network And WB For New Anime

It looks like Cartoon Network and Warner Brothers Studios are expanding their reach into anime production further than ever before. It has been announced that Jason DeMarco has taken on a new role at the sister companies as Senior Vice President of anime and action series/longform.

DeMarco already had a strong position within the company as the Senior Vice President, Head of Anime and Action Series for Adult Swim, a role he will still keep alongside the new position. His job will now include reporting to Adult Swim president Michael Ouweleen as well as WBA and CNS president Sam Register.

Bad news for my haters🤓 https://t.co/ggJHXX2GXb — SPIRAL CURSE DEMARCO (@Clarknova1) August 10, 2021

DeMarco’s long-term experience with anime makes him a great selection for the role. He was one of the co-creators of the famous Toonami block and is currently overseeing the production of three shows including Uzumaki, Fena: Pirate Princess, and Blade Runner: Black Lotus.

“\I got into this business because I love action cartoons and storytelling,” said DeMarco about his new role. “Being able to work in anime and action development, two areas of animation I care about deeply, is a dream come true. I can’t wait to bring everything I’ve learned from Toonami and Adult Swim to our animation studios.”

DeMarco also made it clear on Twitter that these new shows will be produced in Japan. “When they say ‘anime’ here they mean anime as in ‘created and produced in Japan.’ Not ‘anime-esque’ as in Avatar or Castlevania, although I’m interested in that sort of production too. But I’m definitely making a bunch of ANIME.”

DeMarco also commented that there are four more original anime that are yet to be announced for Toonami for fans to look forward to. With the recent acquisition of Crunchyroll by Funimation, a new powerhouse focused on creating original anime is exciting news to many fans of Japanese animation.

Source: Cartoon Brew