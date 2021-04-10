Tron: Legacy Star Rumored To Play Rey And Kylo’s Son In Star Wars Reboot

A wild rumor has surfaced which may point to Lucasfilm’s plans for the future of Star Wars. We know they’ll have to follow on from the end of The Rise of Skywalker at some point, and YouTube personality Mike Zeroh has shared talk of a major new TV series coming to Disney Plus that’ll star none other than Rey and Ben Solo’s son. And apparently, it’s already far enough along in development for an actor to be attached to the part.

According to Zeroh, The Mandalorian co-showrunner Jon Favreau is working on this new project, which will follow Cade Skywalker, the Force-sensitive child of Daisy Ridley’s heroine who’s said to be conceived through the Force, similar to Anakin before him. As for who could play him, Zeroh claims that Lucasfilm has already opened discussions with Garrett Hedlund, most known for his roles in the likes of On The Road, Triple Frontier and Tron: Legacy.

“Actor Garrett Hedlund, from Tron: Legacy by Disney, has been in the talks with Jon Favreau to eventually portray this new version of Cade Skywalker for a new TV series for Disney Plus,” Zeroh revealed in his latest video.

Cade is a character pulled from the Legends universe, where he’s a descendant of Luke Skywalker. As the son of Jedi Master Kol Skywalker and Imperial spy Morrigan Corde, Cade had no allegiances to either the light or the dark side, using his Force powers to become a smuggler and bounty hunter. You can see how he could be adapted to the Disney canon, then, with Rey and Ben serving as his parents instead.

Obviously, this is just a rumor for now, and it sounds like we won’t even find out if it’s accurate for a while yet as Zeroh notes that this Star Wars series will arrive on streaming “eventually.” After all, Lucasfilm has plenty on their hands as it is, with all those Mandalorian spinoffs, plus Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor, that are on their way over the next couple of years.