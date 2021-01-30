IT TV Show Reportedly In The Works For Streaming

Andy Muschietti’s It may have only spanned two movies, but it still ranks as one of the highest-grossing horror franchises in history with almost $1.2 billion in box office takings, while the first installment’s haul of $700 million was more than enough to make it the single biggest commercial hit the genre had ever seen.

The Stephen King business is still booming, with fifteen movies and six TV shows currently in various stages of development based on the prolific author’s works, but none of the feature films have come anywhere close to matching the financial success of murderous inter-dimensional clown Pennywise, who ended up becoming an unlikely cultural icon thanks to Bill Skarsgard’s terrifying performance.

Both Skarsgard and writer Gary Dauberman have refused to rule out the possibility of a third installment somewhere down the line, despite a lack of source material to draw inspiration from, and insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that an episodic series based on It is in the works for streaming.

It: Chapter Two Posters Unite Adult And Child Versions Of Losers' Club 1 of 8

Click to skip













MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The tipster doesn’t offer much in the way of additional information other than the fact it could wind up on HBO Max or Amazon, the former of which seems more likely given that Warner Bros. hold the distribution rights to the property, and the studio’s platform is making a concerted effort to load up their roster of original content with big name brands.

In terms of the story, the latest rumored version of It might be another straightforward re-telling of the book, albeit one armed with a blockbuster-sized budget. The beloved 1990 miniseries with Tim Curry was hampered by financial limitations, while the big screen duology cost a combined total of over $100 million to produce. Somewhere in the middle would make sense for a TV show, although details remain thin on the ground.