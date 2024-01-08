‘Twisted Metal’ season 2 release window, cast, and more

Peacock’s Twisted Metal debuted in July 2023 to an amazing reception, and thankfully, we won’t be saying goodbye to our now-favorite ragtag criminals just yet.

Based on the popular game franchise, the series is set 20 years after an apocalyptic event that led to America becoming divided into impenetrable walled cities. Outside the walls is a cutthroat wasteland where criminals and innocents alike fight to survive. Anthony Mackie plays John Doe, an amnesiac “milkman” — people who are paid to make deliveries between cities. When John is tasked with delivering a mysterious package, he embarks on a journey through the waste that leads to him making new friends and foes alike.

Twisted Metal quickly earned the title of Peacock’s most binged original show. Mackie shared the exciting news of the season 2 renewal in December 2023 at The Game Awards, where the series received a nomination for Best Adaptation. An official release date has not yet been provided, but here is what we know so far.

Twisted Metal season 2 release window

The official announcement video did not include a release date or window for the next season. However, full seasons of shows typically take about a year or two to produce. Therefore, a safe estimate for the arrival of Twisted Metal season 2 is around late 2025.

Twisted Metal season 2 cast

The first season of Twisted Metal featured a stellar cast. From Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz leading the cast, to names like Jason Mantzoukas and Neve Campbell, the 10-episode series was a star-studded affair. Evidently, fans are looking forward to everyone’s return. Especially since the finale left viewers with some cliffhangers that confirm that certain characters will be returning.

Anthony Mackie has also shared his excitement for the future of his character, John Doe. He’s stated that he hopes to explore the character’s past more, as well as see him in a rematch with Sweet Tooth. Stephanie Beatriz, best known for her role in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, will also be returning as Quiet, John’s gruff sidekick and partner. Sweet Tooth is probably the most notable character in the show thanks to his menacing clown mask and modified ice cream truck. With motion provided by Joe Seanoa, and Will Arnett voicing the iconic character, both performers are also expected to return.

Neve Campbell’s Raven will also play a big part in the second season of Twisted Metal, as well as Agent Stone, played by Thomas Haden Church. While the mysterious Calypso was hinted at throughout season one, he never made an appearance. So far, the character is yet to be cast, but he’s definitely atop most fans’ radars, alongside John’s sister, Dollface.

What to expect

The high-stakes season 1 finale hinted heavily that the next season will finally feature the titular inter-city Twisted Metal tournament. This revelation most likely means the game’s grittier and explosive scenes will be adapted. It was also revealed at the end of the season that Sweet Tooth is still alive, and is incredibly angry. Therefore, the character’s unique brand of crass humor is still here to stay.

Finally, the big revelation at the end of Twisted Metal season 1 was the introduction of Dollface, John’s sister, and a morally gray antagonist in the games. It’s safe to say that fans can expect to find out more about John’s past and his family in the next season. As the character comes in contact with more people who know who he is, it looks like we’re just getting started.