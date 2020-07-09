The Umbrella Academy Fans Are Freaking Out Over The Season 2 Trailer

Yesterday was a big day for fans of comic book shows, with two of the most highly-anticipated new seasons dropping new trailers. Whether you prefer Amazon’s The Boys or Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, based on the footage alone, things are guaranteed to get bigger, badder, wilder and more explosive for both dysfunctional teams.

The first season of The Umbrella Academy surprised a lot of people by becoming one of Netflix’s biggest hits of last year, with over 45 million subscribers checking it out in the first month alone, and it ended up being the streaming service’s third most-popular series of 2019 behind only Stranger Things and The Witcher.

With the second run of episodes arriving on the last day of the month, anticipation is rapidly rising among fans and the 31st can’t come soon enough. Based on the reactions to the latest trailer, Netflix certainly look to have another massive success on their hands and you can check out what folks have had to say online down below.

This is my boy and I love him and I will not stop loving him DIEGO I'VE MISSED YOU SO MUCH MY LOVE💗💗💗#UmbrellaAcademy pic.twitter.com/2UI00Qzgpa — berfin (@icimdekiberf) July 8, 2020

"You are an open book written for very dumb children"

is an amazing line, can't wait!#UmbrellaAcademy pic.twitter.com/WsEcKeJupg — Peanut Snow (@sbrnmorningstar) July 8, 2020

guys. guys. guys im fucking losing it i would and will die for ben hargreeves https://t.co/hepAt4gg7y — mylea but summer ☀️ (@eprisdetoii) July 8, 2020

tua trailer spoilers — I’M ABSOLUTELY LOSING IT

LOSING IT#umbrellaacademy #umbrellaacademy2 pic.twitter.com/8EiDqua9jq — montana ☂︎ ᵏˡᵃᵘˢ ᶜᵘˡᵗ (@newtspatronus) July 8, 2020

Netflix Release Awesome New Posters For The Umbrella Academy Season 2 1 of 8

Click to skip













MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The end of July needs to get here FAST https://t.co/YOH6dkmk7j — Maranda (@Maranda64486262) July 8, 2020

TUA SPOILERS #UmbrellaAcademy

–

–

–

–

–

–

HELP THIS SENDS ME. IT LOOKS LIKE THEY WERE AT A FUNERAL AND THEY’RE ALL DRESSED NICELY AND THEN LUTHER JUST,,,, DOESN’T HAVE A SHIRT MF IS LIKE GIBBY FROM ICARLY pic.twitter.com/pwVkl0Tdsh — em ☂︎ bIm (@cloudyseance) July 8, 2020

HOLY SHIT HOLY SHIT HOLY SHIT AAAAAAA https://t.co/6kLZUT0WrQ — ambs 🥀 | cihaw (@saintpxrcy) July 8, 2020

The first season received Emmy nominations for production design and visual effects, and it certainly looks as though The Umbrella Academy has doubled down on both fronts, with the time travel elements and period setting offering plenty of scope for another hugely imaginative, inventive and eccentric adventure.

Netflix have been on a hot streak recently when it comes to their fantasy output, with The Witcher becoming the most popular show on the planet, the recently-released Warrior Nun generating plenty of online buzz and Cursed poised to be another smash hit when it arrives next week, and the impending return of The Umbrella Academy puts us in right the midst of a banner year for the genre on the small screen.