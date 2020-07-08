Watch: The Umbrella Academy Promo Teases A New Trailer

The Umbrella Academy is returning for a second season at the end of the month. So far, we’ve seen a COVID-19 influenced promo, a set of character posters for the show and some stills depicting what’s coming down the line. We’re finally getting a full trailer this week though and to whet our appetite for it, Netflix has released a 60s psychedelia-inspired video teaser on Twitter featuring Robert Sheehan’s Klaus Hargreeves.

If you don’t know what The Umbrella Academy is, then you’ve been missing out on one of the coolest shows on Netflix. It’s adapted from the comic book series of the same name by Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba and is about a family of adopted siblings who each have bizarre powers. It’s best to think of it as an incredibly weird funhouse reflection of the X-Men, or in a broadly similar vein to Doom Patrol.

The first season involves the characters reuniting to try to solve the mystery of their adoptive father and the looming threat of the end of the world. The second run of episodes will explore another apocalypse, presumably continuing to show the dysfunctional family still struggling to work together.

If the second season can match the first, Netflix is onto a winner. The Umbrella Academy was streamed by over 45 million viewers within its first month of release in February 2019, was warmly received by critics and picked up a number of award nominations (including two Emmy nods).

With the events of the second season still fairly mysterious, fans are hoping that the upcoming trailer can shed some light on what’s going to happen and how close it’ll stick to the plots of the comic books. I’d imagine plans for a third season are already in the works, too, though the show’s international cast may mean it’s delayed a little by Coronavirus-related complications.

The Umbrella Academy season 2 will be available on Netflix on July 31st.