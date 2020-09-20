The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Reportedly Starts Production Next Month

The first season of The Umbrella Academy became one of Netflix’s breakout hits of 2019, and was the third most popular series on the streaming service last year behind only Stranger Things and The Witcher after drawing in a reported 45 million viewers in the first four weeks it was available. Building on that success, the recent second season has further cemented the comic book adaptation as one of the most popular shows on the planet.

The data hasn’t yet been revealed for season 2, but based on how long it dominated the most-watched list, the return of the dysfunctional family looks to have performed even better. There was only a seventeen month gap between seasons, which isn’t a particularly long time for a show that’s clearly very expensive to produce given the extensive visual effects work required, but the third outing for the Hargreeves clan is already rumored to be entering production next month.

Shooting has so far taken place almost entirely in Toronto, and a new report claims that Netflix are set to pitch up in the city once again as soon as October to start working on season 3. The Umbrella Academy may have only returned to our screens on the last day in July, but filming initially wrapped in November 2019. Cameras were rolling on season 2 four months after the series first premiered, and if showrunner Steve Blackman continues that trend, then the actors should be back on set by the end of the year at the latest.

The last batch of episodes have received widespread acclaim from both fans and critics alike, and having ended on a cliffhanger that resets the narrative board for season 3, The Umbrella Academy is poised to head in some wildly unexpected directions in the future.