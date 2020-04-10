Home / tv

The Walking Dead’s Man In The Iron Mask Might Be A Returning Season 1 Character

We’ve got an indeterminate amount of time to wait before we get to see The Walking Dead season 10 finale, but we’ve already had a sneak peek at the episode which gives us a lot to chew on. Casting aside the big deal that is our first glimpse at Lauren Cohan’s return as Maggie in the finale, the sneak peek also introduced a brand-new mystery character, who’s currently being dubbed “the Man in the Iron Mask”.

Last time we saw Alden and Aaron in the penultimate episode, they were surrounded by a bunch of Whisperers. However, in this clip of the finale, their enemies are taken out by a new arrival, a hooded man with his face covered by a mask, wielding a couple of kama weapons. However, we’re left wondering whether he’s friend or foe and who exactly is is under that mask.

One intriguing theory is doing the rounds, though. TWD fans are wondering if the mystery man could actually be Duane Jones, the believed-deceased son of Morgan Jones. As played by Adrian Kali Turner all the way back in season 1, Duane and his dad helped out Rick when he first awoke from his coma. Fast forward to season 3, Morgan came back, now insane from the loss of his son, apparently turned by his walker wife.

We’ve never had cause to doubt that this happened, but now this masked man has got folks wondering if Morgan, what with his breakdown, only believed his son died but really he didn’t. Now, all these years later, he’s grown-up and has made his way to Virginia. It’s a pretty wild theory, but it’s got fans talking on social media.

It would indeed be pretty crazy.

Much of Morgan’s arc has been about coming to terms with the deaths of his family, so you could argue that would make it unlikely that Duane’s fate would turned on its head like this. This is a fun theory to consider for now, though, until we find out the truth when The Walking Dead eventually returns to AMC to conclude its tenth season.

