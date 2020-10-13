The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus Shares Set Photo As Production Resumes

The Walking Dead has resumed filming in Atlanta, Georgia, with work now beginning on the six additional episodes that will be hitting screens in early 2021. Though season 11 has been held up due to the pandemic, the cast and crew are still making these extra installments of season 10, which were specifically designed to be produced in line with COVID-19 protocols. And now, star Norman Reedus has revealed that the shoot has begun with a sneaky photo he took on set.

The actor shared the pic – which captures his legs, showing us he’s in costume as Daryl Dixon – to his Instagram story on Monday. It’s not much, but it’s good to know that production is in full swing. We had to endure a long TWD drought for a while there, but with the season 10B finale just airing and work on more episodes beginning, that’s now well and truly over.

We’ve been told that these six new installments will be anthological in style, telling smaller-scale stories compared to the big action-packed Whisperer War that just unfolded over the past couple of seasons. Expect one episode to explore what Maggie’s been up to since we last saw her, following her return in the recent finale, and lots of material for Daryl and Carol, according to EP Angela Kang.

Reedus has also teased the new outings, promising that they offer some much needed “breathing room” after the high stakes episode we got the other week and that they have a more “introspective feel” and are more “character-focused” than normal.

Following this mini-season, season 11 will then premiere later the same year, lasting for a whopping 24 episodes. Of course, we already know Daryl will survive through the end of the show as Reedus and Melissa McBride are set to lead a Daryl/Carol spinoff, starting in 2022.

While we wait for The Walking Dead to return next year, new episodes of The Walking Dead: World Beyond and Fear the Walking Dead unfold weekly on AMC.