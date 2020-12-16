The Walking Dead EP Confirms A Comedy Spinoff Show’s In Production

The Walking Dead is set to finish with its eleventh and final season, wrapping up many of the plotlines that have kept us entertained since the show’s debut in 2010. But despite the core series concluding, the franchise will soon expand considerably with several new projects.

One of these will be a road trip story about Norman Reedus’ Daryl and Melissa McBride’s Carol, another will be an anthology program called Tales of the Walking Dead, there’ll be further seasons of Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and there’s also the highly anticipated movie trilogy starring Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes.

During the recent Walking Dead Holiday Special, Chief Content Officer Scott Gimple teased one more spinoff, though, and it sounds like a radical curveball for this ultra-grim franchise, saying:

“We are working on a straight Walking Dead comedy right now. We’re not making fun of our world. but it’s just more of a comedic take on the world.”

That’s it as far as information goes, as we don’t know which characters will feature, when it’s set or who’s in it. There are a couple of likely options here, though. One is that he’s secretly referring to the already announced Daryl and Carol show, which both stars have described as a light-hearted tonal departure for the franchise.

On the other hand, his description is suspiciously similar to how animated comedy series Star Trek: Lower Decks was billed. If they want to separate this from the tension and drama of the core show, then making the comedy spinoff animated would be an easy way to do that.

Additionally, though it might sound strange to have a post-apocalyptic comedy, it should be remembered that the main series often fits in some very funny lines and silly scenes in between the rotting corpses and head smashing. It’s not guaranteed that a Walking Dead comedy will work, of course, but I’m very curious to see them try it.