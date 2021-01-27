WandaVision Fans Think The Show’s Teasing The Arrival Of Magneto

WandaVision has proved a divisive first entry in Marvel Studios’ foray into Disney+. The Scarlet Witch/Vision team-up is effectively a lengthy parody of classic TV with a sprinkling of Lynchian strangeness on top. I’m sure it’s all going somewhere, but right now it’s difficult to get much out of it unless you’re a fan of very dated sitcoms.

All that might change soon though. The show is progressing through the decades with each episode, with this week’s being 1980s themed and reportedly a pastiche of Family Ties. So far the show has been full of little nods to Marvel comics stories and now fans have spotted one they think could be a clue that none other than Magneto may soon appear in the show.

This came in episode two during Vision and Wanda’s magic show, in which a chewing-gum addled Vision referred to a “cabinet of mysteries” as a “magnet of crysteries”. So, “magnet of”, or magnet-o = Magneto!

In the comics Magneto was the father of Wanda and Pietro Maximoff, though a few years ago it was revealed that he wasn’t after all (and that they’re not even mutants). For a long time that was irrelevant to the MCU as they didn’t have the rights to the X-Men, so this Wanda and Pietro got their powers from HYDRA experiments with the mind stone.

WandaVision Fans Spot Hilarious Goof In The Latest Episode 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

But after the Fox merger Marvel Studios now have the rights so it’s at least possible that Magneto could appear. But I think it’s unlikely, particularly as the eventual reveal of the MCU Magneto is bound to be a big deal. However, Kevin Feige was asked about “other family members” appearing in WandaVision and said:

“This is more about that relationship with Vision, and more about that dynamic and the evolving relationship of that couple, and how that grows and evolves and unfolds. [But] there are other characters in other episodes of this show. Who they are, what they are, not worth discussing right now.”

Much more likely is an appearance from Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Pietro Maximoff/Quicksilver, who died in Age of Ultron and was spoken about in the most recent episode. His return was rumored during the show’s production and mentioned in audition pieces, so given Wanda’s apparent power to resurrect the dead him turning up makes sense. So far WandaVision has been economical with an explanation for what’s going on, so let’s hope this Friday’s episode provides some real surprises.