First WandaVision Photo Travels Back To The 1950s

Eve though it’s the highest-grossing franchise in history, and also gave us the biggest film of all-time with Avengers: Endgame, the continued expansion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is still moving full steam ahead. And it shows no signs of slowing down, either.

In addition to all the big screen projects that will be arriving in Phase Four and beyond, the studio is also beginning to make serious inroads on the small screen thanks to Disney Plus, with a huge number of TV shows set to debut on the platform over the next several years. One of the most anticipated is probably WandaVision, which will see the return of Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda and Paul Bettany’s Vision, and though fans still aren’t sure what to expect from it, Marvel revealed a new look at the series today and it takes us back to the 1950s.

Capturing the vibe of classic 50s sitcoms, the photo in the gallery below features the two titular heroes like you’ve never seen them before. And in fact, the show as a whole looks to be something entirely different than anything the MCU has given us to date.

As mentioned above, we still don’t know exactly what to expect from WandaVision and where the studio intends to go with it. But between the somewhat creepy marketing, Scarlet Witch’s reality-bending abilities and the fact that Vision is supposed to be dead, it’ll be fascinating to see how this all plays out.

Which we’ll get to do when WandaVision premieres on Disney Plus in the spring of 2021. After that, Scarlet Witch will return to the MCU in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is set to hit theaters on May 7th of the same year.