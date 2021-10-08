WandaVision Star Expects To Return As Jimmy Woo

A big part of what made WandaVision such a hit with fans is that it featured so many scene-stealing characters. Obviously, there was the titular couple, then there’s the one and only Agatha Harkness. Not to mention Evan Peters’ fake-Quicksilver. But let’s not forget the unlikely but amazing trio of Jimmy Woo, Monica Rambeau, and Darcy Lewis, who were outside the Hex attempting to figure out what was going on in Westview.

The Disney Plus show marked The Office star Randall Park’s second MCU appearance following his debut as the FBI agent in Ant-Man and the Wasp, but it was WandaVision that really turned him into a fan-favorite. So it’s good news that Park is hopeful that he’s going to get the opportunity to play Woo a third time. While speaking to ABC 7NY. the Aquaman actor said he thinks “he will be coming back at some point”, though he “can’t guarantee that.”

If it was up to him, however, it sounds like he’d be back on board already as Park went on to say how much he loves playing the part of Jimmy.

“That would be a blast. I just love playing the character. I love the fact that he is such a sweet person. I think the world needs more of that.”

As for the rest of the trio, Teyonah Parris is set to return as Monica in The Marvels, coming in June 2022, now that she’s got powers herself. Meanwhile, we just heard more of Kat Dennings as Darcy in an episode of What If…?, though it’s currently unclear where she’ll show up next in live-action. But with the news that Kathryn Hahn is getting her own Agatha spinoff, maybe Darcy and Woo have a chance of getting that buddy-cop show that Dennings has pitched in the past.

While we wait for his next Marvel outing after WandaVision, Park is instead reprising his DCEU role as Dr. Stephen Shin in next December’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.