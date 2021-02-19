WandaVision Star Says The Final Episodes Are Incredibly Sad

Based on what we’ve seen over the last six weeks, not to mention what we already know about the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four, WandaVision by no means marks the end of the line for many of the show’s principal characters. That being said, things are still building to an epic conclusion, one that’s going to change the complexion of the franchise forever.

Elizabeth Olsen will be back in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and it’s been looking more and more likely with each passing episode that she could wind up as the villain of the Sorcerer Supreme’s sequel, given how WandaVision has been continually adding darker shades to the machinations behind Scarlet Witch’s decision to essentially hold hundreds of people hostage within their own minds so she can live out a happy existence with Vision.

As for Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau, the actress was confirmed for a major role in Captain Marvel 2 months ago, and having been exposed to The Hex, she could be set to gain some superpowers of her own to mirror her comic book counterpart. It remains to be seen what’ll happen to her by the end of the show, but in a new interview, Parris revealed that she found the final installments of WandaVision to be incredibly sad, though this being the MCU, she wasn’t drawn on specifics.

“The remaining episodes are epic and incredibly sad. I mean, the whole show is incredibly sad to me, but I’m putting those words together.”

We’ve already seen Monica grappling with her backstory, having missed her mother’s death after being snapped out of existence by Thanos, while she’s been very frosty every time Carol Danvers’ name comes up. The character is clearly being set up as a big player in the MCU, too, but there are still two weeks of WandaVision to go until we find out exactly how the pieces have fallen into place.