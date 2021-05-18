WandaVision Star Wants An MCU Reunion With Elizabeth Olsen

Both of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Disney Plus exclusives stumbled a little bit when it came to sticking the landing, and let’s hope it doesn’t become a recurring theme after the final episodes of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier turned out to be the lowest-rated installments on Rotten Tomatoes.

The pair of episodic adventures found themselves rushing through one too many plot points by the time their respective finales rolled around, but still managed to tie everything up in relatively satisfying fashion, as well as setting the stage for countless future movies and TV shows set in the shared mythology.

One character that fans would love to see more of is Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness, who stole the majority of her scenes thanks to some expert comic timing, before the big villainous reveal positioned her as Wanda’s major adversary. The door was left wide open for Westview’s second most powerful witch to return in the future, and in a new interview, the actress admitted she’d love to be reunited with Elizabeth Olsen somewhere down the line.

“Yes, I would love for them to be together again. Who knows? Marvel run a tight ship. I’ve heard nothing.”

There’ve already been rumors that it could happen as soon as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but even if it doesn’t, lead writer Jac Schaeffer has outlined Agatha’s intentions and motivations, which are easy enough to pick up should she make a comeback. Hahn has confirmed more than once that she’d be hugely enthusiastic at the prospect of returning to the MCU post-WandaVision, but it presumably all depends on where Scarlet Witch ends up after the Sorcerer Supreme’s sequel draws to a close and we’ve got a much firmer idea of where the franchise’s single most powerful hero is headed throughout the rest of Phase Four and beyond.