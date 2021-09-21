WandaVision Star Shares Interest In Returning For A Second Season

WandaVision was Disney+’s very first original entry into Marvel-based tv-series and while it may have been a limited series, fans and production members alike seem to be wanting more from a future season.

The show came to its tragic conclusion after a nine-episode run which planted the seeds for Wanda Maximoff appearing in other MCU-related projects, but not particularly another season of the show. Despite this, Paul Bettany who portrayed Wanda’s husband Vision in the series shared in an interview with Entertainment Tonight he is all in for a second season.

“We’re here for a limited series so I don’t think so,” Bettany said. “If WandaVision were ever to return for more episodes on Disney+, Bettany assured fans, “I’m already in. If it’s there, I’m in.”

Despite this, it doesn’t seem likely we’ll ever get another season of the show granted how things wrapped up, but its story will continue on throughout the MCU starting with the Doctor Strange sequel in the Multiverse of Madness.

This film will see Wanda return and all reports point to her being the film’s antagonist, but there has been no talk of Vision returning in any form despite his ambiguous conclusion to the series.

If you’ve yet to see the era-bending sitcom-inspired series that is WandaVision you can stream all nine episodes on Disney+ today.