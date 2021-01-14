Watch: Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2 Clip Teases T-Rex Action

I’ll hold my hands up and admit when I was wrong. When I saw the trailer for season one of Netflix’s Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous I thought the animation looked cheap, the character designs were generic and the action was wrapped in cotton wool. I tuned in with low expectations, so it was a nice surprise when the show ended up telling a fairly engaging tale.

The season one was set during the events of 2015’s Jurassic World, with our young heroes the first to experience the titular Camp Cretaceous. After the dinosaurs broke free, the characters had to cross the island and make it to the evacuation boats. But, in a cool twist, they arrived to find the other guests long gone. Now these intrepid campers have to survive as they try to transmit an SOS or figure out a way to get back to the mainland (and they’d better hurry, as the volcano is set to erupt soon).

The second season looks set to fill in the gaps of what happened between Jurassic World and Fallen Kingdom, with this new clip showcasing the return of everyone’s favorite T-Rex. The description bills it as “While searching for an emergency distress beacon, Darius and Kenji find themselves in the heart of the T-Rex nest”, hinting that we might see some baby Rexes. The clip ends on a cliffhanger, with the charging predator apparently about to crush or consume Brooklynn. Given the set-up this is almost certainly a feint, but hey, if the show wants to begin whittling down its cast to add a sense of danger now’s the time to start.

Jurassic World Animated Spinoff Series Coming To Netflix 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

With a third season already rumored it’s unlikely the campers will be making it off Isla Nublar this season, though we may discover more secrets of what InGen and Masrani have been up to as well as explore some more areas of the old Jurassic Park. Let’s hope it can continue the first season’s winning streak.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous returns to Netflix for season 2 on January 22nd.