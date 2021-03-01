Watch: Daryl Searches For Rick In Promo For This Week’s Walking Dead

The Walking Dead finally returned last night for its extended season 10. Following the premiere focusing on Lauren Cohan’s Maggie, next episode puts the spotlight on Norman Reedus’ Daryl Dixon as we take a trip back into his past to explore his search for Rick Grimes’ after the Brave Man went missing six years ago. Reedus previewed the episode, titled “Find Me,” in a new promo and you can check it out up above.

The outing also features some quality time between Daryl and Carol, ahead of their very own spinoff that’s in the works. “In this episode, Carol finds out what happened when Daryl was out there looking for Rick,” Reedus explains in the preview. “But there might be something that Daryl left out…” he adds. He’s talking about Leah (Lynn Collins), the original owner of Daryl’s dog (named Dog), that he encountered during his search.

Showrunner Angela Kang has previously promised that we’d get an origins story for Dog this year, as well as saying that Daryl will meet his match in Leah, who looks to be a tough character. Could there have been something between the pair, and that’s why Daryl’s elected to edit Leah out of his story to Carol? We’ve been promised an exploration of Daryl’s love life very soon, after all.

Daryl and Carol’s spinoff, remember, is set to follow The Walking Dead season 11, which we’ve just found out is debuting this summer and not in the fall like we expected. In the meantime, we’ve still got five episodes to go of season 10C, and we can’t wait to see what else is in store.

Don’t miss 10×18 “Find Me” this Sunday, March 7th on AMC, as it looks like another solid installment of the smash hit zombie drama.