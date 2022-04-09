Watch: Disney Plus drops perfect ‘Moon Knight’ promo

An exciting new promo video for the Disney Plus hit, Moon Knight, dropped this morning, and it’s a compelling look at the series wowing audiences everywhere.

Marvel’s new show centers around the titular character and his various personalities, which fans will meet as the series progress. Oscar Isaac stars as Steven Grant, who works as a gift-shop employee who begins to have “visions” of another life. From there, the world as he knows it turns upside down as he discovers he shares his body with mercenary Marc Spector, which means trouble for Grant, who is just trying to get by.

The promo video showcases the exciting story that fans are beginning to discover and action scenes that audiences can look forward to in the weeks to come. Moon Knight is an adventure — for everyone involved.

Viewers are already hailing the series as one of Marvel’s best, with fans on social media raving about the first two episodes of the show.

Within moments of the new promo video being shared online, the comments section was full of praise for the show, and Oscar Issac’s performance.

New episodes of Moon Knight hit Disney Plus on Wednesdays, you can stream the first two on the platform now.